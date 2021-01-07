Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate

After a particularly challenging year for many, it is pleasing to report a good set of portfolio figures. While the FTSE All-Share index produced a return of minus 9.82 per cent, and the MSCI PIMFA Growth and Income benchmarks returned 2.22 per cent and 1.94 per cent respectively, the Growth and Income portfolios produced returns of 14.22 per cent and 6.07 per cent. As usual, all performance figures are calculated on a total return basis and portfolio figures include all costs. While never complacent, these figures reinforce the portfolios’ long-term record of outperformance as we enter the New Year.

