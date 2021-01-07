Investment trust portfolio: Sticking with my growth mandate

After a particularly challenging year for many, it is pleasing to report a good set of portfolio figures. While the FTSE All-Share index produced a return of minus 9.82 per cent, and the MSCI PIMFA Growth and Income benchmarks returned 2.22 per cent and 1.94 per cent respectively, the Growth and Income portfolios produced returns of 14.22 per cent and 6.07 per cent. As usual, all performance figures are calculated on a total return basis and portfolio figures include all costs. While never complacent, these figures reinforce the portfolios’ long-term record of outperformance as we enter the New Year.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Expert Portfolios
Momentum triumphs again
Momentum and defensive stocks have done well in recent weeks – as economic research suggests they do
Chris Dillow