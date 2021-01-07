Making sense of investment trust charges

Last month I wrote about private equity fund Oakley Capital Investments(OCI) and was asked why I had said the fund’s ongoing charges are 2.72 per cent, while Hargreaves Lansdown states the average annual charge as 7.65 per cent – a huge discrepancy. To confuse matters more, Hargreaves Lansdown says the fund’s ‘net ongoing charge’ is 3.29 per cent on the ‘costs’ tab of their website, while on the ‘at a glance’ tab it says the ‘ongoing charges’ are 2.72 per cent.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
Housing market faces more extreme pressure in spring
The end of the stamp duty break is expected to coincide with the unemployment rate hitting its peak
Emma Powell