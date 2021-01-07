/
OPINION 

Making sense of investment trust charges

Making sense of investment trust charges

By Mary McDougall

Last month I wrote about private equity fund Oakley Capital Investments(OCI) and was asked why I had said the fund’s ongoing charges are 2.72 per cent, while Hargreaves Lansdown states the average annual charge as 7.65 per cent – a huge discrepancy. To confuse matters more, Hargreaves Lansdown says the fund’s ‘net ongoing charge’ is 3.29 per cent on the ‘costs’ tab of their website, while on the ‘at a glance’ tab it says the ‘ongoing charges’ are 2.72 per cent.

