Six stocks with great expectations

- A strong 12 months with an 18 per cent total return vs negative 6.2 per cent from the FTSE 350
- But huge volitility with a 60 per cent maximum drawdown in 2020
- Total return since the screen's inception 9 years ago stands at 484 per cent vs 92 per cent
Small Companies
Three high growth small-cap plays
A trio of modestly rated cash-rich and high growth small-cap plays offer scope for material upside
Simon Thompson