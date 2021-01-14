Banking on a trio of themes

There were some incredible returns in 2020, especially from across the Atlantic. The Nasdaq ended the year up 43.6 per cent and the S&P 500, up 16.3 per cent. The recovery in 'value' was reflected in the 18.5 per cent return of the Russell 2000. China was up 22.5 per cent, Japan 16.0 per cent and the German DAX 3.6 per cent. The underperformance of the UK stands out. UK Large capitalisation stocks, as reflected by the FTSE 100, were down 14.3 per cent. Our friends across the Channel did not do much better with the CAC 40 down 6.5 per cent. Smaller cap stocks did well in the UK with the Aim All-Share Index up 20.5 per cent and FTSE Small Cap up 4.5 per cent.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options