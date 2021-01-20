14 shares that (nearly) Have It All!

- 2020 highlighted some of the weaknesses of the Have It All screen, with a 12-month negative total return of 10.3 per cent versus negative 7.1 per cent from the FTSE All-Share
- Nine-year cumulative total return stands at 186 per cent, versus 87 per cent from the index
Small Companies
Watkin Jones recovering strongly
Institutional demand for build-to-rent apartments is booming. That's good news for Watkin Jones according to Simon Thompson.
Simon Thompson