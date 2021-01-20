Time to jump aboard Metro?

- High street bank's shares have had a rocky ride since listing
- Recent uptick in volume has led to upwards price action and opportunities to trade this momentum
Small Companies
Watkin Jones recovering strongly
Institutional demand for build-to-rent apartments is booming. That's good news for Watkin Jones according to Simon Thompson.
Simon Thompson