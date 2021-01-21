/
Exploit value with iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor

Exploit value with iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor

By Dave Baxter

  • Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF is set to close in February
  • iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF offers similar exposures at a competitive price
  • It may prove less volatile than Vanguard Global Value Factor UCITS ETF and is less reliant on the US market
  • iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF has generally not beaten active value funds

