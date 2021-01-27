GameStop, set and match

I never take pleasure in seeing people lose money. But I must admit to feeling some schadenfreude in seeing a short-selling suit go crying to the Securities and Exchange Commission like a baby, when the scare and rabble-rousing tactics he uses against retail “suckers” are turned against him.
