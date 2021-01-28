Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

2020 saw the third most funds in the last 30 calendar years double or more

Are there lessons to be drawn from past experience?

Historically, this kind of thing happens during bubbles or bear-market recoveries

Avoid knee-jerk reactions

Loads of new idea generating data

In 2020, many more investors than usual enjoyed the wonderful but rare experience of holding a fund that doubled or more in value. According to funds data provider Morningstar, based on the last 30 calendar years, 2020 was the third biggest year for funds gaining 100 per cent or more. A total of 18 achieved this. That seems quite amazingly given the tumult caused by Covid-19.

The strong showing may not come as too much of a surprise to keen watchers of the Ideas Farm’s weekly lists of new 52-week highs. The shares of closed-end funds – investment trusts – have been a standout feature of the list for much of 2020. Several clocked up massive gains in the 12 months. The accompanying table shows the top 10 performing investment trusts of 2020 based on Winterflood Securities data.

Top 10 trusts of 2020 Name TIDM Mkt cap 2020 Total Retrn 2020 NAV Total Retrn Baillie Gifford US Growth USA £945m 132% 118% Pacific Horizon PHI £559m 126% 85% Scottish Mortgage SMT £17,558m 107% 102% JPM China Growth & Income JCGI £497m 92% 77% Edinburgh Worldwide EWI £1,372m 87% 87% Allianz Technology ATT £1,270m 80% 74% Geiger Counter GCL £26m 79% 65% Pershing Square PSH £4,891m 77% 67% Golden Prospect GPM £31m 75% 61% Biotech Growth Trust BIOG £641m 68% 54% Source: Winterflood Securities

But what should investors do when a fund shoots the lights out over such a short time?

Somewhat worryingly, looking at the 123 previous instances of funds that have doubled or more in a calendar year over the last three decades, Morningstar found 80 per cent of them went on to lose money in the following three years. Losses averaged a painful 17 per cent a year.

However, before rushing to sell shares in Scottish Mortgage (SMT) or Ark Innovation ETF (US:ARKK), there are a few additional things worth considering.

As far as sample sizes go, 123 is teeny. What’s more, 88 of the 123 instances (or 72 per cent) occurred during the dot.com boom. These were tech funds that subsequently blew up in the crash. Indeed, the average per annum loss from this collection of unfortunates was a ghastly 24 per cent a year.

Meanwhile, the next biggest year for 100 per cent-plus gainers was 2009, the recovery from the credit-crunch bear market. In this year, 29 funds did the deed. On average, these funds flatlined for the next three years. Meanwhile, the five funds that more than doubled in 2003, while riding the recovery from the dot.com bust, managed an impressive average annual return of 18 per cent over the next three years.

Outside the tech boom and the two major market recoveries, Morningstar found few examples of funds delivering 100 per cent-plus calendar-year returns (there was one Russian ETF).

As diverting as this research is, there isn’t really enough data to draw any real conclusions. However, clearly over the last 30 years the kind of fund successes we’ve witnessed in 2020 have historically been associated with exceptional market conditions, whether that be a recovery or a bubble.

We definitely saw the former during 2020, although the conditions emerged during the year as a result of the March crash rather than being present at the start. With the market now feeling rather febrile, there is plenty of speculation about whether a bubble exists.

But for anyone lucky enough to be holding a fund that doubled last year, while it is certainly worth reassessing the merits of investments that have risen strongly, knee-jerk reactions are always unadvisable. And while pullbacks, style rotation, and blow-ups are always a danger with top-performing funds, the best money is still made by running genuine winners.