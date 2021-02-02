/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Small Companies 

Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

The Holy Grail for investors is to identify companies with potential to turn an early-stage recovery story into a multi-month earnings upgrade cycle, so forcing analysts to repeatedly upgrade their earnings estimates. In turn, investors have a habit of paying a higher price for a slice of the action so you can benefit from earnings multiple expansion, too. It therefore pays to know the precise profit drivers to look out for, I certainly do having dedicated several chapters and case studies to this very subject in both of my books.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Small Companies

  1. Profit from the small-cap bull market

  2. Watkin Jones recovering strongly

  3. Technology winners for the new normal

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  2. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  4. COMPANIES 

    No slowdown for Hargreaves Lansdown

  5. COMPANIES 

    Stocks extend rally, Moonpig shares surge, silver retreats, GME sinks

More on Small Companies

Small Companies 

Profit from the small-cap bull market

Simon Thompson highlights three TMT small-cap companies that offer share price momentum driven by strong earnings growth

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Small Companies 

Watkin Jones recovering strongly

Institutional demand for build-to-rent apartments is booming. That's good news for Watkin Jones according to Simon Thompson.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Small Companies 

Technology winners for the new normal

Simon Thompson highlights three small-cap technology stocks with the potential to thrive in the new normal.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Small Companies 

Covid-19 airborne threat detection profit opportunity

Simon Thompson highlights a company with a ground-breaking prototype to sample air and identify the presence of Covid-19.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Small Companies 

Three high growth small-cap plays

A trio of modestly rated cash-rich and high growth small-cap plays offer scope for material upside

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Find out what top ESG fund managers reckon are the best UK stock

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Managing Your Money 

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

Investment Ideas 

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Ideas 

Unite's earnings recovery set to be swift

Unite's earnings recovery set to be swift
BUY

Investment Ideas 

Just Group, unjust rating

Just Group, unjust rating
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now