Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

The Holy Grail for investors is to identify companies with potential to turn an early-stage recovery story into a multi-month earnings upgrade cycle, so forcing analysts to repeatedly upgrade their earnings estimates. In turn, investors have a habit of paying a higher price for a slice of the action so you can benefit from earnings multiple expansion, too. It therefore pays to know the precise profit drivers to look out for, I certainly do having dedicated several chapters and case studies to this very subject in both of my books.
Small Companies
Profit from the small-cap bull market
Simon Thompson highlights three TMT small-cap companies that offer share price momentum driven by strong earnings growth
Simon Thompson