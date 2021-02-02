/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Managing Your Money 

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

By Mary McDougall

  • Signs of bubbles in some equity sectors
  • Monetary policy continues to support risk assets
  • Portfolio diversification is key

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Managing Your Money

  1. How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

  2. Dormant assets put to better use

  3. Keep on top of your old workplace pensions

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

  2. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  4. COMPANIES 

    No slowdown for Hargreaves Lansdown

  5. COMPANIES 

    Stocks extend rally, Moonpig shares surge, silver retreats, GME sinks

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

If you’re worried about missing the bitcoin bandwagon, there are many ways to get exposure to the cryptocurrency

How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

Managing Your Money 

Dormant assets put to better use

Dormant assets put to better use

Managing Your Money 

Keep on top of your old workplace pensions

Keep on top of your old workplace pensions

Managing Your Money 

After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

Managing Your Money 

Make the most of market orders and price alerts

Make the most of market orders and price alerts

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Find out what top ESG fund managers reckon are the best UK stock

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Small Companies 

Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

Five small-caps on Simon Thompson’s watchlist have posted earnings beats. It’s no coincidence either.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Investment Ideas 

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Ideas Farm: What to do when your fund doubles?

Ideas 

Unite's earnings recovery set to be swift

Unite's earnings recovery set to be swift
BUY

Investment Ideas 

Just Group, unjust rating

Just Group, unjust rating
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now