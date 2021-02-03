/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Stock Screens 

Eight shares to beat inflation

Eight shares to beat inflation

By Algy Hall

  • Will stimulus mean inflation?
  • Will a strategy based on consistent dividend growth head off inflationary threats?
  • This screen hopes so on both counts, but it has been outperforming in the meantime anyway.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Stock Screens

  1. Six stocks with great expectations

  2. Stock Screen Review 2020

  3. Nine high-yield small-cap shares

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

  2. COMPANIES 

    Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

More on Stock Screens

Stock Screens 

Six stocks with great expectations

Another strong 12 months keeps the Great Expectations screen the top performer of all the screens monitored

Six stocks with great expectations

Stock Screens 

Stock Screen Review 2020

Stock Screen Review 2020

Stock Screens 

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

Stock Screens 

Six Genuine Growth stocks

Six Genuine Growth stocks

Stock Screens 

Kick the dividend habit

Kick the dividend habit

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Find out which companies have seen the biggest upgrades to their earnings forecasts this month.

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Investment Ideas 

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

Investment Ideas 

London's most shorted shares

London's most shorted shares

Investment Ideas 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

Small Companies 

Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds

Five small-caps on Simon Thompson’s watchlist have posted earnings beats. It’s no coincidence either.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now