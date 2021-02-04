2020's Bargain Share growth potential still on offer

The2020 Bargain Shares Portfoliohas handed back some of its gains following some profit-taking in recent weeks, but has still delivered a healthy 30.2 per cent total return, a decent outcome considering last year’s stock market crash came just 11 trading days after the portfolio’s launch. The total return is more than three times higher than the 7.7 per cent return on the FTSE Small-Cap index, and also outperformed the FTSE Aim All-Share by six percentage points and its benchmark FTSE All-Share index by a healthy 38 percentage points.

