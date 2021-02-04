/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Shanta Gold unshackled for 2021

Investment Ideas 

Shanta Gold unshackled for 2021

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investment Ideas

  1. Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth

  2. Big director sales this week

  3. Companies smashing broker forecasts

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

  2. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Private equity: bargain investment trusts surge ahead

  3. COMPANIES 

    BT's pandemic pressures are not perpetual

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The real costs of commission-free trading

  5. COMPANIES 

    Amazon, Alphabet and Alibaba: picking a winner

More on Investment Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth

The equipment rental company has reduced its cyclical exposure since the last recession

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth
BUY

Investment Ideas 

Big director sales this week

Big director sales this week

Investment Ideas 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Investment Ideas 

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues

Investment Ideas 

Shares hitting highs and lows

Shares hitting highs and lows

More from Ideas

Small Companies 

Bargain shares for 2021

Simon Thompson reveals his Bargain Shares for 2021.

Bargain shares for 2021

Small Companies 

2020's Bargain Share growth potential still on offer

2020's Bargain Share growth potential still on offer

Ideas 

Ideas Farm: If I were a crook...

Ideas Farm: If I were a crook...

Investment Ideas 

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth
BUY

Investment Ideas 

Big director sales this week

Big director sales this week

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now