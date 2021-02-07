Four potential small cap bargains

It’s important to distinguish between valuation anomalies and value traps. Some companies are lowly rated for a reason. For instance, if quality of management, pricing power, profit margins, cash flow generation, return on capital and economic value added – the rate of return (ROR) over a company's cost of capital – are below par, then don’t expect investors to pay a full valuation for a slice of the action.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Small Companies
Five small-caps with earnings upgrade tailwinds
Five small-caps on Simon Thompson’s watchlist have posted earnings beats. It’s no coincidence either.
Simon Thompson