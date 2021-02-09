Six cheap growth shares

- The last 12 months have been an annus horribilis for my Neff-inspired screen.
- Cyclical picks came back to bite.
- The screen still shows solid outperformance since inception nine years ago.
- Growth characteristics of many of the 2021 picks look better than has been the case for a number of years.
