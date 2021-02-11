Life after Wirecard: should you buy Darwall's investment trust?

- European Opportunities Trust has taken a serious reputational hit following the Wirecard collapse, but otherwise its winning formula has not changed
- The trust's strong record and process still warrants confidence, but consider whether it is suitable for you personally
