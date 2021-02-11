/
The future is small

The future is small

By John Baron

The debate continues as to whether the rotation into ‘value’ during the final quarter of 2020 is signalling the start of something more sustainable. Given the disparity in valuations and likely nature of the economic recovery, I have been top-slicing some growth holdings given the extent of their outperformance and increasing exposure to more cyclical sectors and unfashionable markets, while remaining true to the portfolios' growth mandate.

