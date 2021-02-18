/
Can a 60/40 portfolio meet our long-term investment objectives?

Reader Portfolio

Jeremy and his wife, 35 and 32

Description

Workplace pensions; Isa invested in funds, gold and silver; trading account invested in direct equity holdings, cryptocurrencies, cash.

Objectives

Start a family and buy a house next year, income of £35,000 a year from 2045, total return of 6-7% a year, invest cash

<p>Workplace pensions;&nbsp;Isa invested in funds, gold and silver;&nbsp;trading account invested in direct equity holdings, cryptocurrencies, cash.</p>

By Chris Dillow and James Norrington

  • These investors want to start a family and buy a home in the next 12 months, and to have an income of £35,000 a year when they retire in 2045
  • Their investment Isa is 60 per cent in equities and 40 per cent in bonds, but this might be too cautious for a long-term investment horizon

