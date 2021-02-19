Four reasons to like commodities

Trump went, Biden arrived. January got off to a good start before fizzling out in the last few days. How much the GameStop saga had to do with it, I don't know. There was some speculation that hedge funds were unwinding long positions to cover losses on short positions that they were closing. That on its own seems a little far stretched but a general feeling of unease at the amount of speculation driving stocks will not have helped.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options