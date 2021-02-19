/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Reader Portfolios 

How can we get an income of £1,350 a month from our Isas?

Reader Portfolio

Andrew and his wife, 59 and 56

Description

Isas and Sipp invested in funds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Cover costs of large ticket items, fund possible care costs, income from Isas of £1,350 a month from April 2022, move cash worth £80,000 into Isa investments in next two years, gradually transfer Sipp assets into Isas tax efficiently.

<p>Isas and Sipp invested in funds, cash, residential property.</p>

By Chris Dillow and Zubin Kazak

  • These readers want an income of £1,350 per month from their Isas from April next year
  • Their assets should be able to generate this level of income
  • But they need to manage their investments' exposure to cyclical risk

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Reader Portfolios

  1. Can a 60/40 portfolio meet our long-term investment objectives?

  2. How can I save up for a £1m home?

  3. How can we supplement our pensions by £8,000 per year?

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Life insurers in focus as City looks to post-Brexit future

  2. Partner Content by Baillie Gifford

    The Virtual Tutor

  3. News 

    Is your platform ripping you off?

  4. COMPANIES 

    GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Sirius looks seriously resilient

More on Reader Portfolios

Reader Portfolios 

Can a 60/40 portfolio meet our long-term investment objectives?

These investors' Isa might be too cautious to meet their goals

Can a 60/40 portfolio meet our long-term investment objectives?

Reader Portfolios 

How can I save up for a £1m home?

How can I save up for a £1m home?

Reader Portfolios 

How can we supplement our pensions by £8,000 per year?

How can we supplement our pensions by £8,000 per year?

Reader Portfolios 

How can we generate £9,000 per year from our investments?

How can we generate £9,000 per year from our investments?

Reader Portfolios 

How can I cover a £12,000 retirement income shortfall?

How can I cover a £12,000 retirement income shortfall?

More from Ideas

Investment Ideas 

Beating the market with three deep value stocks

Our small-cap stockpicking expert has been beating the market by focusing on technology, healthcare and deep value stocks

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Investment Ideas 

Could Saga shake off that sinking feeling?

Could Saga shake off that sinking feeling?

Expert Portfolios 

Four reasons to like commodities

Four reasons to like commodities

Investment Ideas 

Sirius looks seriously resilient

Sirius looks seriously resilient

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Bag high yields with high ethics via Rathbone Ethical Bond 

Bag high yields with high ethics via Rathbone Ethical Bond 

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now