/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Managing Your Money 

Make lifetime gifts to your family tax efficiently

Make lifetime gifts to your family tax efficiently

By Leonora Walters

It is possible to give a gift of up to £3,000 every year tax-free

Other allowances also enable you to make gifts tax efficiently

It is best to plan how you will make gifts as early as possible

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Platform services creak with customer surge

  2. Bond villain: managing default risk in your portfolio

  3. Be on your guard, high earners and buy-to-let investors

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Our investment trust income portfolios 2019: 12 months on

  2. Investment Ideas 

    A trio of positive updates from GSK

  3. COMPANIES 

    Lloyds counts the costs

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  5. COMPANIES 

    What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Platform services creak with customer surge

Hargreaves Lansdown customers held for over 30 minutes on customer dealing line

Platform services creak with customer surge

Managing Your Money 

Bond villain: managing default risk in your portfolio

Bond villain: managing default risk in your portfolio

Managing Your Money 

Be on your guard, high earners and buy-to-let investors

Be on your guard, high earners and buy-to-let investors

Managing Your Money 

Stockpickers' platform problem

Stockpickers' platform problem

Managing Your Money 

Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

More from Ideas

Small Companies 

Running bull market winners

Simon Thompson highlights a quartet of outperforming small-cap investment opportunities

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Investment Ideas 

Anglo Pacific poised to pop

Anglo Pacific poised to pop

Investment Ideas 

Shares hitting highs and lows

Shares hitting highs and lows

Investment Ideas 

London's most shorted shares

London's most shorted shares

Investment Ideas 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now