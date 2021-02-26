/
How should I invest to fund a new home and my children's education?

James and his wife, 37

Isa, pension and investment bond invested in funds and shares, VCTs, EIS, cash, residential property.

Buy new home worth up to up to £1.5m, save £200,000 for children’s education in next 10 years, 5% average annual total return with Isa.

 

By Chris Dillow and Jason Hollands

  • This investor plans to cash in his equity focused Isa in three years to help fund a new home, but over such a short time period there is a danger that shares will fall relative to house prices
  • He also hopes to fund his children's education with investments in VCTs and EIS
  • But as these are very high risk should think about holding a larger portion of his wealth in less risky investments, where possible within Isas

