Tap into a prodigious cash generator

- Trading in line with full-year earnings forecasts
- 90 per cent of sales recurring
- Net cash equates to a quarter of market capitalisation
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Small Companies
Running bull market winners
Simon Thompson highlights a quartet of outperforming small-cap investment opportunities
Simon Thompson