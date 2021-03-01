/
Small Companies

Small-caps with upgrade potential

Earnings momentum is the key driver of share prices, so it pays to know when a company is likely to beat expectations. Simon Thompson highlights two small-cap companies where both the earnings and investment risks are pointing to the upside.
March 1, 2021
By Simon Thompson

Chief executive Moni Borovitz of Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:83p) was in bullish mood during our results call. He has every reason to be, having reported 19 per cent higher annual pre-tax profit of US$4.05m (£2.9m) despite the impact on sales in certain markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although cost savings flattered the bottom line, Mr Borovitz notes that over US$300,000 of savings made will be permanent.

He also highlights multiple growth drivers that should underpin another year of stellar growth. For example, MTI’s wireless water control and management systems that address water scarcity by using Motorola's IRRInet state-of-the-art communication technologies are proving a hit in French vineyards. Having launched its Tethys product in the country last year, the system is already installed in 500 vineyards, an outcome that is “much better than we expected”.

