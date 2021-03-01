Tax changes: Who should foot the pandemic bill?

If the nation has been waiting on tenterhooks for an answer to the question of when lockdown will end, a different question has left many with a feeling of dread: who will be asked to settle the bill?

Because when the pandemic ends, the next dragon to slay will be the soaring national debt. With one Office of Budget Responsibility estimate putting the eventual rise in public sector net debt as high as 123 per cent of GDP, government tax revenues under pressure and spending up, it’s little wonder people are wary of impending tax changes.