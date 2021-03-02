/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Investment Ideas

25 Cornerstone Value shares

My Anglicised version of a classic Jim O’Shaughnessy screen has had a storming return to form over the last 12 months.
25 Cornerstone Value shares
March 2, 2021
By Algy Hall

The share picks from last year’s O’Shaughnessy Cornerstone Value stock screen were forged in fire. Markets were plummeting as investors digested the far-reaching implications of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Worse still, it was the type of stocks this screen seeks to identify – value stocks – that were at the front of the line for a pummelling. Indeed, at the time of publishing the screen results last year, the 25 stocks it highlighted could easily have been regarded as some kind of stock-market suicide note.

Fast forward 12 months and things feel slightly different. Not least because this screen has massively outperformed the FTSE 350 index, which I benchmark it against.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
IdeasInvestment Ideas
More on Investment Ideas
More on Investment Ideas
More on Investment Ideas
More on Ideas
More on Ideas
More on Ideas