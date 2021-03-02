25 Cornerstone Value shares

The share picks from last year’s O’Shaughnessy Cornerstone Value stock screen were forged in fire. Markets were plummeting as investors digested the far-reaching implications of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Worse still, it was the type of stocks this screen seeks to identify – value stocks – that were at the front of the line for a pummelling. Indeed, at the time of publishing the screen results last year, the 25 stocks it highlighted could easily have been regarded as some kind of stock-market suicide note.

Fast forward 12 months and things feel slightly different. Not least because this screen has massively outperformed the FTSE 350 index, which I benchmark it against.