Budget: A commitment to green growth

In a boost for the construction industry, the chancellor has announced an initial £12bn of capital investment for the National Infrastructure Bank (NIB). The NIB was unveiled in the November Spending Review and is due to launch in the spring in Leeds. It will help fund both public and private projects across the UK as part of the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda and the commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Providing funding through a mixture of loans, guarantees and equity stakes, the idea is to de-risk infrastructure projects and encourage more private investment across sectors such as transportation and renewable energy. The NIB will also replace some of the funding that could previously have been secured from the European Investment Bank as a member of the EU. The Chancellor says that the NIB could support at least £40bn in total infrastructure spending.