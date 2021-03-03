Budget: Tax changes for your wallet, savings and investments

As predicted, Sunak has set out a plan to raise corporation tax to 25 per cent from 1 April 2023. The move, a 6-percentage point jump, will apply to company profits above £0.25m and has been set at a level that means the Chancellor can still claim the UK has the lowest corporation tax rate among G7 nations.

In recent days, multiple reports had suggested the rate could be gradually lifted across the course of the parliamentary term, so in some senses this is probably faster and higher than investors were probably expecting.