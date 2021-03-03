/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Managing Your Money

Budget: Tax changes for your wallet, savings and investments

Big businesses will be expected to foot the bill of the pandemic but the limitations of corporation tax for raising money means CGT and IHT changes could be around the corner
Budget: Tax changes for your wallet, savings and investments
March 3, 2021
By Leonora Walters , Rosie Carr & Alex Newman

As predicted, Sunak has set out a plan to raise corporation tax to 25 per cent from 1 April 2023. The move, a 6-percentage point jump, will apply to company profits above £0.25m and has been set at a level that means the Chancellor can still claim the UK has the lowest corporation tax rate among G7 nations.

In recent days, multiple reports had suggested the rate could be gradually lifted across the course of the parliamentary term, so in some senses this is probably faster and higher than investors were probably expecting.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
IdeasManaging Your Money
More on Managing Your Money
More on Managing Your Money
More on Managing Your Money
More on Ideas
More on Ideas
More on Ideas