Sipp versus Isa: asset allocation

As we discuss in this year’s Isa supplement, selecting the right mixture of equities, bonds and other assets can be a complex affair driven by your circumstances, financial objectives and attitude to specific risks.

Running a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) alongside your Isa, as many do, only appears to complicate the issue. Yet many of the same rules of thumb, combined with an understanding of the relative advantages each tax wrapper can offer, should prove useful.