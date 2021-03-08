Tap into an eye-catching earnings cycle

It certainly paid to buy shares in cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 245p) ahead of this month’s annual results.

Not only had the figures been well flagged – full-year cash profit of $39m was well ahead of guidance ($35m-$38m) with margins surging from 22 to 32 per cent on the back of the transformational acquisition of Colorado-based Private Internet Access – but the risk to 2021 earnings remained heavily skewed to the upside, a factor not reflected in an enterprise value to cash profit multiple of 13 times (‘Profit from the small-cap bull market’, 25 January 2021).