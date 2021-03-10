Speculate to Appreciate

I’ve been doing some thinking recently. What happens if the market suddenly reverses course and everyone goes into panic mode? At the end of every boom there is a bust, and so it is worth having a contingency plan for when it does. Having contingency plans for every eventuality is a process worth spending time doing. It can seem relatively boring but should you ever find yourself calling on it you’ll be glad you did. It is a little like house insurance. One hopes you never have to use it – but should an unfortunate circumstance arrive you can be relieved it will not cost you the earth.