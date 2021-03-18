/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Reader Portfolios

Do we have the right allocation for withdrawals of £50,000 a year?

These investors want the option of drawing up to £50,000 per year from their investments
Do we have the right allocation for withdrawals of £50,000 a year?
March 18, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Robert Ward
  • These investors want the option of being able to draw up to £50,000 per year from their investments
  • They have a high weighting to cash, which offers very poor returns, but should potentially lose less than bonds or gold 
  • Shifting their portfolio in the hope of avoiding losses or netting gains could detract from its long-term performance

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in