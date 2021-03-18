/
IP Group premium could soon return

While the proprietary technology incubator remains a high-risk pick, several important trends point to a possible re-rating
March 18, 2021
By Alex Newman

A frequent complaint of equity markets is that the biggest valuation gains are often banked long before shares in a company are publicly traded. Rock-bottom interest rates, heightened risk appetite, towering cash piles of private capital, and entrepreneurial aversion to the glare of a full listing have all added to the feeling that ordinary investors can only ever play catch-up.

