/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Small Companies

Exploit an undervalued property play

The regional office property specialist has high occupancy rates and is also selling off property at premium to book value
Exploit an undervalued property play
March 23, 2021
By Simon Thompson
  • Rent collection of 90.5 per cent for nine months to the end of December.
  • Pre-let of 13,800 sq ft office building to generate annual income of £297,000.
  • Sale of Milton Keynes office building at a 9 per cent premium to book value.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in