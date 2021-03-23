Exploit an undervalued property play

- Rent collection of 90.5 per cent for nine months to the end of December.
- Pre-let of 13,800 sq ft office building to generate annual income of £297,000.
- Sale of Milton Keynes office building at a 9 per cent premium to book value.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio