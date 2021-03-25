/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Investment Ideas

Clipper Logistics can deliver beyond the pandemic

The ‘value-added’ logistics company has been a big beneficiary of the recent online shopping boom. But the structural shift to e-commerce means it has long-term growth potential.
Clipper Logistics can deliver beyond the pandemic
March 25, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne
  • Clipper’s shares are likely to have further to run
  • Demand will grow with shift to e-commerce
IC TIP: Buy at 595p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural shift to e-commerce

Market leading position

Analyst upgrades

Fund manager pick

Bear points

Low margins

Cyclical exposure

Clipper Logistics (CLG) specialises in ‘value-added’ logistics for the retail sector. Unlike ‘final mile’ couriers such as DPD and Royal Mail (RMG), it doesn’t deliver products to end consumers; instead, it offers everything from warehousing and stock management, to picking, packaging and distributing products for retailers’ online and brick-and-mortar operations. Customers include the likes of John Lewis, Asos (ASC) and Boohoo (BOO).

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery Statement