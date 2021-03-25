Clipper Logistics can deliver beyond the pandemic

Clipper’s shares are likely to have further to run

Demand will grow with shift to e-commerce

IC TIP: Buy at 595p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural shift to e-commerce Market leading position Analyst upgrades Fund manager pick Bear points Low margins Cyclical exposure

Clipper Logistics (CLG) specialises in ‘value-added’ logistics for the retail sector. Unlike ‘final mile’ couriers such as DPD and Royal Mail (RMG), it doesn’t deliver products to end consumers; instead, it offers everything from warehousing and stock management, to picking, packaging and distributing products for retailers’ online and brick-and-mortar operations. Customers include the likes of John Lewis, Asos (ASC) and Boohoo (BOO).