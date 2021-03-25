Clipper Logistics can deliver beyond the pandemic

- Clipper’s shares are likely to have further to run
- Demand will grow with shift to e-commerce
IC TIP: Buy at 595p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
Structural shift to e-commerce
Market leading position
Analyst upgrades
Fund manager pick
Bear points
Low margins
Cyclical exposure
Clipper Logistics (CLG) specialises in ‘value-added’ logistics for the retail sector. Unlike ‘final mile’ couriers such as DPD and Royal Mail (RMG), it doesn’t deliver products to end consumers; instead, it offers everything from warehousing and stock management, to picking, packaging and distributing products for retailers’ online and brick-and-mortar operations. Customers include the likes of John Lewis, Asos (ASC) and Boohoo (BOO).