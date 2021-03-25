Is my recently established portfolio diverse enough?

- These readers want to grow their Sipps and Isas as much as possible over the next 20 to 30 years
- Their investments are heavily focused on the US, and certain stocks and funds
- They should try to diversify more across stocks, regions, investment styles and asset managers
Reader Portfolio
Mike and his wife 45
Description
Sipps and Isas invested in funds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Grow retirement savings as much as possible over 20 to 30 years, ensure family have a comfortable life, hold cash to cover income shortfalls and building work on home.
Portfolio type
Improving diversification
Mike, age 45, is a self-employed communications consultant who earns about £25,000 a year. His wife earns about £52,000 a year and they have two teenage children.