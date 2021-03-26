/
Exploiting a valuation anomaly

A lowly-rated provider of litigation financing has a bumper pipeline maturing within the next six to 18 months, and a fast-growing third-party fund business.
March 26, 2021
By Simon Thompson
  • Third-party fund to be fully invested by 30 June.
  • Economic instability and uncertainty drives litigation funding.

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:77p), a provider of litigation financing which enables third parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, is set to be a major beneficiary of the economic uncertainty and instability brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s because the pandemic is leading to an increased number of insolvencies, bankruptcies and restructures, which is driving an increase in investment opportunities. Businesses are far more likely to reserve balance sheet capital and cashflow for their core activities and seek external capital for funding disputes. As an industry pioneer, funding in this area is one of LCM’s core competencies. The group reported a 68 per cent increase in applications from corporates in the latest six-month period and 40 per cent growth in applications from Middle East, African and Europe region. LCM is also benefiting from its strategic relationships with top global law firms Norton Rose and DLA Piper.

