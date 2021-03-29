Ten blue-chip momentum plays

Value is in the momentum driving seat

Strong three-month performance

10 new longs and shorts

I’m a bit late with this quarter’s blue-chip momentum update. My quarterly momentum trawl should have appeared a couple of weeks ago. But hopefully it's a case of better late than never as there are some interesting things to glean from the screen.

Over the past six months there has been a very noticeable change of guard among the longs. It has been a case of out with 'quality' and 'growth' names and in with the FTSE 100’s “value” plays. My blue chip momentum screen has done well over the last three months from backing value shares.