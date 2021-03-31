A stroke of Genus?

- FTSE 250 listed Genus serves more than 50,000 customers in over 75 countries
- The group’s competitive ‘moat’ is bolstered by its scale, diversification and proprietary technology
IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Buoyed by global meat consumption and trends towards sustainable agriculture
- Revenues diversified
- Competitors are mainly private entities and regionally-focused farming cooperatives
- Continued R&D
Bear points
- Some current growth drivers (eg, African Swine Fever) will not be sustained
- High rating
The global population is expected to reach 8.5bn by 2030, up from 7.8bn today. More people means more mouths to feed. And while much has been made in recent times of an accelerating shift towards vegetarianism and plant-based living, animal protein isn’t going anywhere fast. Indeed, pork, milk and beef consumption are projected to rise 1 to 2 per cent each year over the next decade.