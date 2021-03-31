A stroke of Genus?

FTSE 250 listed Genus serves more than 50,000 customers in over 75 countries

The group’s competitive ‘moat’ is bolstered by its scale, diversification and proprietary technology

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Buoyed by global meat consumption and trends towards sustainable agriculture

Revenues diversified

Competitors are mainly private entities and regionally-focused farming cooperatives

Continued R&D Bear points Some current growth drivers (eg, African Swine Fever) will not be sustained

High rating

The global population is expected to reach 8.5bn by 2030, up from 7.8bn today. More people means more mouths to feed. And while much has been made in recent times of an accelerating shift towards vegetarianism and plant-based living, animal protein isn’t going anywhere fast. Indeed, pork, milk and beef consumption are projected to rise 1 to 2 per cent each year over the next decade.