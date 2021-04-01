/
Reader Portfolios

Is this teenager on track to buy his first home?

April 1, 2021
By Chris Dillow and James Norrington
  • This young investor hopes his investments will grow 4-5% a year so he can buy a first home or retire early
  • His gold and silver investments might not provide as much diversification as he hopes
  • Even though he has a long-term investment horizon he should still hold cash
Reader Portfolio
Pat 19
Description

Isa invested in funds, direct shareholdings and cash.

Objectives

Buy first home, retire early, 4-5% annual average total return.

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Pat is a student aged 19. He earns roughly £5,000 a year from part-time work, but still expects to have debt worth about £10,000 by the time he finishes university. When he graduates, he hopes to work in asset management and anticipates a starting salary of around £30,000 to £35,000.

