Is this teenager on track to buy his first home?

This young investor hopes his investments will grow 4-5% a year so he can buy a first home or retire early

His gold and silver investments might not provide as much diversification as he hopes

Even though he has a long-term investment horizon he should still hold cash

Reader Portfolio Pat 19 Description Isa invested in funds, direct shareholdings and cash. Objectives Buy first home, retire early, 4-5% annual average total return. Portfolio type Investing for growth

Pat is a student aged 19. He earns roughly £5,000 a year from part-time work, but still expects to have debt worth about £10,000 by the time he finishes university. When he graduates, he hopes to work in asset management and anticipates a starting salary of around £30,000 to £35,000.