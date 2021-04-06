/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
stock screens

Nine low-risk high-yield shares

My Low-Risk High-Yield stock screen has trounced the index it selects shares from over the past decade with a 347 per cent total return versus 79 per cent from the FTSE All-Share. It has highlighted nine shares for the year ahead.
Nine low-risk high-yield shares
April 6, 2021
By Algy Hall
  • Over 10 years my Low-Risk High-Yield stock screen has delivered a total return of 347 per cent compared with 79 for the FTSE All-Share
  • Over the past 12 months it returned 43 per cent versus 27 per cent
  • A few changes to the criteria this year
  • Nine new low-risk high-yield shares

My Low-Risk High-Yield screen has now racked up 10 years-worth of data since I started monitoring it. It has finished the decade with a flourish delivering a 43 per cent total return over the past 12 months. And despite the travails for equity income investors over recent years, its cumulative performance trounces that of the FTSE All-Share index over the past 10 years with a cumulative total return of 347 per cent compared with 79 per cent from the FTSE All-Share. 

 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data