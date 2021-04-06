Nine low-risk high-yield shares

Over 10 years my Low-Risk High-Yield stock screen has delivered a total return of 347 per cent compared with 79 for the FTSE All-Share

My Low-Risk High-Yield screen has now racked up 10 years-worth of data since I started monitoring it. It has finished the decade with a flourish delivering a 43 per cent total return over the past 12 months. And despite the travails for equity income investors over recent years, its cumulative performance trounces that of the FTSE All-Share index over the past 10 years with a cumulative total return of 347 per cent compared with 79 per cent from the FTSE All-Share.