Clean up with Rentokil

Rising urbanisation and climate change are driving a long-term need for Rentokil’s pest control services

Demand for its disinfection services have soared over the past year and the group is likely to benefit from an enduring focus on hygiene post-pandemic

500p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural growth drivers Fund manager pick Fragmented markets Analyst upgrades Bear points Valuation Weaker ‘protect and enhance’ business

As the world’s leading commercial pest control company, Rentokil Initial (RTO) is never going to be crowned the most glamorous business listed in London. But its non-discretionary services, high levels of contracted revenue and enduring demand trends offer investors a defensive, predictable and long-term growth opportunity.