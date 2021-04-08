/
Clean up with Rentokil

The pest control and hygiene specialist is tapping into long-term growth trends and international expansion opportunities
April 8, 2021
By Nilushi Karunaratne
  • Rising urbanisation and climate change are driving a long-term need for Rentokil’s pest control services
  • Demand for its disinfection services have soared over the past year and the group is likely to benefit from an enduring focus on hygiene post-pandemic
500p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural growth drivers

Fund manager pick

Fragmented markets

Analyst upgrades

Bear points

Valuation

Weaker ‘protect and enhance’ business

As the world’s leading commercial pest control company, Rentokil Initial (RTO) is never going to be crowned the most glamorous business listed in London. But its non-discretionary services, high levels of contracted revenue and enduring demand trends offer investors a defensive, predictable and long-term growth opportunity.

