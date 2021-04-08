Don’t dismiss upside at DMGT

Potential recovery in the ad market and a smarter, slimmer strategy

DMGT is still vulnerable to cyclical movements in the economy

Tip style Speculative Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Emerging recovery in advertising market

Strong and fast-growing digital products

Slimming down with better focus

Cash boost through stake in Cazoo Bear points Print products still account for most of the revenues in the media business

Reliance on ads makes it vulnerable to health of economy

Relatively weak margins compared with digital peers

Newspapers are risky businesses. Building up a loyal readership is no mean feat while navigating the turbulent world of advertising often spells trouble for companies that are poorly managed. That explains why much of the press is racing towards digital-first, subscription models.