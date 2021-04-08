/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Five investment company bargains

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights no fewer than five investment companies to play multiple themes
Five investment company bargains
April 8, 2021
By Simon Thompson
  • Eye-catching results from TMT
  • Vietnam Holdings highlights growth and value potential
  • Arix Biosciences signs big pharma deal 
  • Allied Minds value opportunity after boss steps down 
  • Momentum at Downing

Many investors overlook the merits of investment companies and closed end investment funds, preferring to seek out single company exposure.

However, a fund can offer a wider choice of investment opportunities, diversify portfolio risk and in many cases offer a favourable entry point in relation to the fund’s portfolio value.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data