Five investment company bargains

- Eye-catching results from TMT
- Vietnam Holdings highlights growth and value potential
- Arix Biosciences signs big pharma deal
- Allied Minds value opportunity after boss steps down
- Momentum at Downing
Many investors overlook the merits of investment companies and closed end investment funds, preferring to seek out single company exposure.
However, a fund can offer a wider choice of investment opportunities, diversify portfolio risk and in many cases offer a favourable entry point in relation to the fund’s portfolio value.