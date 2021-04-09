/
How can I buy a £1m home and grow my family's investments?

April 9, 2021
By Chris Dillow and
  • These readers aim to buy a £1m home in five years and grow their own and their children's investment 
  • Both will receive military pensions from the date they leave their job
  • Catherine should look to hold investments in Isas and her husband should consider a pension 
Reader Portfolio
Catherine and her family 44, 39, 9 and 7
Description

Isas, Sipps and trading account invested in shares and funds, pensions, VCT, structured product, cash, residential property

Objectives

Buy new home worth about £1m in 4-5 years, grow disposable income, average annual return of 7%-8%, pass wealth tax-efficiently to children, grow children's investments, minimise cost of investment, minimise time spent managing investments.

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Catherine and her husband are ages 44 and 39, and have a joint income of about £180,000 a year. Their children are ages nine and seven. Their home is worth about £480,000 and mortgage free.

