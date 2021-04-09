How can I buy a £1m home and grow my family's investments?

These readers aim to buy a £1m home in five years and grow their own and their children's investment

Both will receive military pensions from the date they leave their job

Catherine should look to hold investments in Isas and her husband should consider a pension

Reader Portfolio Catherine and her family 44, 39, 9 and 7 Description Isas, Sipps and trading account invested in shares and funds, pensions, VCT, structured product, cash, residential property Objectives Buy new home worth about £1m in 4-5 years, grow disposable income, average annual return of 7%-8%, pass wealth tax-efficiently to children, grow children's investments, minimise cost of investment, minimise time spent managing investments. Portfolio type Investing for growth

Catherine and her husband are ages 44 and 39, and have a joint income of about £180,000 a year. Their children are ages nine and seven. Their home is worth about £480,000 and mortgage free.