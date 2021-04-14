Playing the retail revival

It’s the end of lockdown and the beginning of freedom. By the time this column goes to print and you read this, you may have had a haircut, gone to the gym, hit the shops, or eaten at a restaurant outside.

I think there will be a wave of pent-up consumer spending. But how to profit from this? Restaurants and pubs have literally been shut the past four months, and unless they are somehow able to magically double their capacity and cater for that demand with absolutely no increase in costs for the next four months, the answer is (unsurprisingly) with great difficulty. Making up four months of lost business isn’t going to happen – people tend not to eat two lunches just because they missed out on one. While we had a good trade on Restaurant Group (RTN) (‘Restaurant Group: Prepare for Covid-cues’, 3 February 2021), I did say in the article that its brands are fatigued and I dislike the business.