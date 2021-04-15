Okta: still flying in the cloud

- Okta has ridden a wave in cybersecurity spending
- A strategic acquisition and a growing international market make for a promising outlook
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Subscription model offers assured revenues
- Chunky gross margin
- Major acquisition of 'Auth0' opens up customer-identity market
- Significant scope for international growth
Bear points
- Sales not likely to repeat 2020’s pace of growth
- Continuing losses as management focuses on building scale
In the tech sector, 2020 was famously the year of ‘digital transformation’. It was also the year of one of the most far-reaching cyberattacks in both the public and private sectors in decades. A hack into cybersecurity software via SolarWinds (US:SWI) led to a huge espionage campaign, which breached the likes of Microsoft (US:MSFT) as well many parts of the US government.