Okta: still flying in the cloud

Okta has ridden a wave in cybersecurity spending

A strategic acquisition and a growing international market make for a promising outlook

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Subscription model offers assured revenues

Chunky gross margin

Major acquisition of 'Auth0' opens up customer-identity market

Significant scope for international growth Bear points Sales not likely to repeat 2020’s pace of growth

Continuing losses as management focuses on building scale

In the tech sector, 2020 was famously the year of ‘digital transformation’. It was also the year of one of the most far-reaching cyberattacks in both the public and private sectors in decades. A hack into cybersecurity software via SolarWinds (US:SWI) led to a huge espionage campaign, which breached the likes of Microsoft (US:MSFT) as well many parts of the US government.