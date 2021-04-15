/
South32 going north

Assets cast off from Aussie miner BHP have been turned into a compelling diversified mining company
April 15, 2021

Paying to get assets off your books does not usually generate investors' excitement. But diversified miner South32 (S32) saw its share price keep moving upwards after it announced in early April that it would get rid of its South African coal mines by handing the buyer, Seriti Resources, $200m (£145m) as well as a $50m loan. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Portfolio offers an alternative to iron ore, copper and gold 

Loss-making thermal coal assets close to disposal

Buy-back programme sees plenty of cash returned

Bear points

Continuing coal production 

Metals produced are not as strong as iron ore, copper or gold

South32 has been in negotiations with South African state power company Eskom for 18 months over selling its South Africa Energy Coal (SAEC) division. The miner had activated a hardship clause in the agreement and so was renegotiating the supply to a power plant, which had to be done before the sale could go through.

