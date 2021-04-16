Built for the 21st century

Year-end order book surges 13 per cent.

Ambitious target to generate £500m of revenue by 2023.

Annual dividend maintained.

There are not many companies that have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic with a forward order book at near record levels, but building services contractor TClarke (CTO: 115.75p) has done just that.

By focusing on five key market sectors – infrastructure, residential and hotels, facilities management, engineering services, and technologies – a company that was founded in the year that Edison was commercialising his lightbulbs patents has a bright future in the 21st century. Over 14 per cent of TClarke’s revenue is generated fitting out smart buildings including Google’s flagship 700,000 square foot new headquarters in London’s Kings Cross district.